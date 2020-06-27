Flag Day parade taking place to honor Kinston veterans

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans will be honored with a Flag Day parade on Saturday, June 27.

Participants are invited to honk and wave at Veterans at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston.

The home’s activities director says the Flag Day Family Parade is in an effort to allow Veterans the opportunity to see their families; since they have not been allowed visitors since the pandemic began.

This is the second parade in honor of Veterans there. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.