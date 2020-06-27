Final phase of Arlington Boulevard road work this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a two week delay, the final layer of asphalt will finally be placed on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville beginning Friday night.

The work was supposed to begin June 12th, but had to be postponed because of rain.

The work will lay the final pavement surface between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

City officials say it will be done using lane closures so there won’t be any detours, but to still be prepared for delays.

Work is expected to be completed by Sunday.

