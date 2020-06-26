Advertisement

Wounded teen charged after Goldsboro Police respond to shooting

Quavon Pittman & De'Andre Blair
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a driver and his wounded passenger after they say they found a stolen handgun.

Goldsboro Police responded Friday around 3:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Astor Court for the sound of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, officers found several vehicles with damage from gunshots as well as apartments with damage.

Officials say during their initial response to the shots fired, a suspicious vehicle was stopped leaving the area in the 900 block of N. Herman Street.

Officers discovered that Quavon Pittman, 18, of Goldsboro, had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say they found a stolen handgun in the car.

De’Andre Blair, 18, of Pikeville, and Pittman after he was released from Wayne UNC Health Care, were both charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

They were released under $2,500 unsecured bonds with a first appearance scheduled for June 29.

We’re told the investigation into the shooting of Pittman and property damage sustained during the shooting are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

