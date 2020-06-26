Woman mugs for mug shot

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast police had to hold up a woman who is accused of having too much to drink for them to take her mug shot.

Pine Knoll Shores police on Thursday arrested Brandi Chilton with being intoxicated and disruptive.

In her mug shot, you see Chilton smiling and the officer using their arm to hold her up.

A High Point woman was arrested by Pine Knoll Shores police on Thursday. (Pine Knoll Shores police)

Police chief Ryan Thompson says his officers were called to a hotel for a disturbance. He said the 40-year-old Chilton, who lives in High Point, was asked to go back to her room several times and refused.

The chief said the woman was yelling and screaming profanity at officers. Chilton was eventually arrested and was combative throughout the process, according to the chief.

She was first taken to Carteret Health Care for medical clearance for alcohol consumption before being taken to jail on a “hold till sober order”.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.