Things to know before visiting NC Zoo

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

The North Carolina Zoo has reopened after closing for nearly three months due to the pandemic.

Debbie Fuchs, the Zoo’s Public Relations Officer, said there have been many changes including time ticketing. Visitors will need to go online to purchase a ticket for a specific time. Fuchs said this is to ensure shorter lines into the zoo and better social distancing.

There are more hand sanitizer stations, high touch areas have been blocked off, less dining options are available and indoor habitats are closed during this time.

Fuchs said while the zoo remained closed to the public, not much changed inside for the staff.

“Probably the biggest change, would be for the animals. Because we have have a huge zoo. We’re the world’s largest natural habitat zoo, right here in North Carolina. And we have 500 acres to take care of, landscaping, and we have 1,800 animals to take care of.”

Fuchs said at this time, there is only one tram service available and that is used to exit the zoo at the end of the five mile path through the zoo.

You can click here to buy your tickets for a reserved time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $11 for children between 2 and 12 years old. Children under 2 years old are free. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

