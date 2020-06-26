Advertisement

State lawmakers done with most of year’s work after marathon

House and Senate members began a marathon meeting Thursday that didn't get done until early Friday morning.
North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year.
North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year.

House and Senate members began a marathon meeting Thursday that didn’t get done until early Friday morning.

They passed laws setting another Medicaid overhaul date, funding a monument to honor African Americans and trying again to reopen businesses shuttered by Gov. Roy Cooper due to COVID-19. Cooper must act upon dozens of bills on his desk before early July.

After any veto override votes, the General Assembly won’t return to work until early September, during which Republican leaders have agreed to a limited, two-day agenda. 

