Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse

By Amber Lake
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - Protesters Friday afternoon called for the removal of the Confederate statue beside the Tyrrell County Courthouse.

The organization ‘Black Community United’ held the peaceful protest in Columbia.

Sherryreed Robinson is one of the organizers and founder of ‘Black Community United.'

Some 50 people from across Eastern Carolina participated in the march from Columbia High School to the front of the courthouse.

Organizers say the statue is a constant reminder of hurtful times. Protesters said their main goal was to spread live and not hate.

Cassy Harris is another organizer of the protest and said she is using this event to teach her children love.

The statue was erected in 1902 by the Tyrrell County Monument Association.

General James Johnston Pettigrew, a Tyrrell County native is depicted atop the monument, while a smaller bust of General Robert E. Lee is on the monument’s north face.

Earlier this week, the Confederate statue at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville was removed, while county commissioners in Lenoir County unanimously voted on Thursday to relocate their statue to a Confederate battlefield park in Kinston.

