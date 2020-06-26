Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour continues - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities'. Includes events today for Hyde, Carteret, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pender, and Lenoir counties (10:00 AM EDT) and Robinson, Bladen, Columbus, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, Montgomery, Stanly, Lee, and Harnett counties (12:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 5:00 PM 'Evangelicals for Trump: Prayer Call in North Carolina' - 'Evangelicals for Trump: Prayer Call in North Carolina', via Zoom, with special guests pastors Jentezen Franklin and Robert Jeffress

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Bank of America Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/BofA_News

Contacts: Lee McEntire, Bank of America Investor relations, 1 704 388 6780