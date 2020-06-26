Advertisement

NCIS investigating after Camp Lejeune Marine found dead

Marines say Lance Corporal David Hollinger was found in the water near the French Creek boat dock.
Marines say Lance Corporal David Hollinger was found in the water near the French Creek boat dock.(Facebook)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says a Camp Lejeune Marine was found dead in the water near the French Creek boat dock.

Officials say first responders were called to look for Lance Corporal David Hollinger of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, who had disappeared in the water. They say this happened on Wednesday between 1 and 2 p.m.

When emergency services found Hollinger, they say he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Naval Medical Center.

Camp Lejeune says the 20-year-old Marine was from McDonough, Georgia.

Lance Corporal David Hollinger was a 2018 graduate of Ashford High School.

