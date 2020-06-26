Advertisement

NC Retailers: Be patient, wear a mask, be kind

Governor Roy Cooper said that face coverings will now be required for anyone who goes out in public.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With the statewide mask mandate now in effect, the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association has a message for all.

NCRMA President and general counsel, Andy Allen, says “We ask you to be patient with retailers and their employees as you go out to shop in the coming days and weeks, as they continue to navigate these unprecedented challenges. Please wear a mask or face covering and be considerate if you are asked to do so when you are shopping. Also, we can’t all know the reason another customer isn’t wearing a mask, such as due to a health condition, so be kind to each other.”

Allen goes on to say the main concern for all retailers has and continues to be the health and safety of their employees and their customers.

Allen says “Since the onset of the COVID-19, retailers have made wide-ranging changes in their operations with safety in mind. They have incorporated social distancing procedures and worked tirelessly to keep stores open, shelves stocked, and carts sanitized. Many have shortened hours to institute stringent cleaning processes. Additionally, there are many stores that were closed for weeks and are struggling to recover from the shutdown and they are anxiously awaiting customers to return to shop. These businesses need your help both economically and with compliance with the face covering requirement. These businesses simply cannot afford a civil penalty or a criminal penalty because of customers not abiding by Governor Cooper’s Order.”

The face mask requirement is in effect until July 17th, but could be extended.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

