NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
17-25-33-39-40
(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-08-18-27-46, Lucky Ball: 16
(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-4-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, four, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(zero, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million