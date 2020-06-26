NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

17-25-33-39-40

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-08-18-27-46, Lucky Ball: 16

(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-4-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, four, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million