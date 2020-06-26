Jim’s Forecast: Sunny with less humidity Friday; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

_______________

Tar River Level:

Greenville: 17.20 ft. Friday morning; Moderate flood stage and falling. Crested at 18.37 feet (moderate flood stage) Wednesday.

_______________

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The drier air will stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will stay warm, climbing from the upper 80s Friday to the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure off our coast will help keep skies mostly sunny.

Saharan Dust is likely to move over our area this weekend causing more hazy skies and providing some red and orange sunrises and sunsets. While most of the dust will stay high above us, some fine particles may reach the surface causing some people to notice minor irritation of the airways.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.