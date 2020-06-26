Interfaith clergy commits to ending racism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of local religious leaders are joining together to combat racism.

Clergy members representing several faiths and denominations came together at the Pitt County Courthouse Thursday to sign a statement denouncing racism, and committing to follow up action.

Pastor Rodney Coles leads the Interfaith Clergy and says members plan to work together and through their congregations to promote understanding, respect, and peace.

He says they aim to create opportunities for public dialogue and provide forums to discuss racism and its impacts on the community. “We wanted to change the world. Everybody should be coming together. Everybody should work with the community. Everybody should be coming to a point that we’re all bringing information to work together.”

The Pitt County President of the NAACP, Calvin Henderson, also spoke at the event and says he is committed to working with the Interfaith Clergy in their efforts.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.