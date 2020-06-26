Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice. The first-year coach from Baylor has told players he will support them if they express their views. Rhule said he will confer with his players before making any decision on whether to kneel during the anthem. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien has said he plans to kneel with his players.

UNDATED (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference. The former North Carolina athletic director took over as commissioner of a nine-team league. In the years that followed, Swofford directed the league through multiple waves of expansion that first turned the ACC into a 12-team league by 2005 and ultimately reach 15 teams by 2013. The conference also launched its own network last August.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has released a photo it says shows that a noose was indeed found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the photo was taken by NASCAR security. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. Federal investigators determined the rope had been there since at least last October and could not have been targeting Wallace. Phelps says NASCAR has not determined who tied the rope and its investigation is over. He says more cameras will be added to garages.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR hopes news fans will join as the sport makes a greater push for racial equality. NASCAR will eventually have to wrestle with whatever headaches are caused by the stubborn Confederate flag holdouts once the gates are again open to all fans. They could get a taste next month when 30,000 fans will be allowed at the All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. At Pocono Raceway this weekend, fans are again barred from attending.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor league deals with three more draft picks, including second-round selection Burl Carraway. Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Koen Moreno also signed their contracts. Little was selected in the fourth round and Moreno went in the fifth. The Cubs announced first-round pick Ed Howard’s deal on Monday. Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder from the University of Michigan who went in the third round at No. 88 overall, is the only unsigned pick for Chicago from this year’s amateur draft.