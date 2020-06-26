Advertisement

Greenville fire officials inspect fireworks stands

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Fourth of July events being canceled across the region, local fire officials are working diligently to make sure fireworks are sold and used safely.

Inspectors with Greenville Fire and Rescue are visiting fireworks stands in the city making sure safety measures are in place.

Fireworks stands are required to have fire extinguishers and clear exit and entry points for customers and staff.

Captain Alfred Everington says there are five locations throughout the city that have permits to sell fireworks. He encourages residents to shop and celebrate safely.

Everington says, “If something should happen we want the customer and the patrons here to be safe and make sure that we can stop any issues before it starts.”

Everington says water should be nearby when using fireworks and that children should be closely supervised. He also encourages you to limit alcohol consumption when setting off fireworks.

