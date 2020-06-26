Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR—SESSION ENDS

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year. House and Senate members began a marathon meeting Thursday that didn’t get done until early Friday morning. They passed laws setting another Medicaid overhaul date, funding a monument to honor African Americans and trying again to reopen businesses shuttered by Gov. Roy Cooper due to COVID-19. Cooper must act upon dozens of bills on his desk before early July. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 740 words.

SPEEDWAY-OWNER-ROPE-AD

DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale in a social media marketplace days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile (0.8 km) 311 Speedway in Stokes County, made the pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’ SENT: 310 words, photos.

MEDIA-LOCAL NEWS

NEW YORK — If Penelope Muse Abernathy can take any solace in her grim work of counting how many newspapers across America have closed, it’s that more people are becoming aware of the problem. The North Carolina journalism professor’s latest report out this week details the industry’s decline from 2004 through 2019, a period that saw the loss of more than 2,000 newspapers and a 44% drop in circulation overall. SENT: 730 words.

IN BRIEF:

— COOPER-BILL SIGNINGS — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law a K-12 educator pay bill that he says still fails to give what teachers and school staff need.

— CHILD FATALLY SHOT — A North Carolina man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he had been released from jail on separate gun charges, police said.

— SLEEPING BEAR SHOT — Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating the shooting of a black bear that had been seen sleeping in the community of Washington.

___

VIRGINIA

BUSINESSMAN-CHILD PORN

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 710 words, photo.

RUSSIA-ISRAEL-CREDIT FRAUD

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian computer hacker who facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, ran a website called Direct Connection that was “the most exclusive criminal forum on the web.” People could only join the club if other cybercriminals vouched for them. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 520 words.

IN BRIEF:

— POLICE SHOOTING-VIRGINIA — Police in Virginia say officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

— NUNES-TWITTER LAWSUIT — A circuit judge in Virginia this week dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-SESSION — Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is announcing three public hearings on criminal justice matters ahead of a special session set for later this summer.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

FORMER BALTIMORE MAYOR-PRISON Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor surrendered to federal authorities Friday to begin serving a three-year prison sentence stemming from a public corruption scandal. By Regina Garcia Cano. Sent: 350 words.

ELECTION 2020

LANCASTER, Pa. — The presidential campaign is starting to take on a more traditional look. The campaign has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus. But President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states on Thursday presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America. By Will Weissert and Marc Levy. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BUDGET CUTS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board is considering about $672 million in state budget cuts along with other budget-balancing actions that add up to a total of $1.45 billion in response to the impact of the coronavirus on the state budget. By Brian Witte. UPCOMING: by 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The positivity rate of COVID-19 in people under the age of 35 in Maryland is now 34% higher than the rate in people 35 and older, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday. SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND-NURSING HOME

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A nursing home in Maryland is facing a $70,000 fine for not properly isolating newly admitted residents during two weeks in May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. State health regulators fined Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where the virus infected 126 residents and staff members and caused 29 deaths. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-WARRANTS DISMISSED — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has dismissed nearly 600 open warrants for minor offenses as part of efforts to reduce the number of people entering jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

