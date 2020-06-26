ENC sheriffs react to Governor Cooper’s mask mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, many people have voluntarily decided to wear masks in public, while others are vehemently opposed to it. On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order to make face masks more uniformed starting Friday. The mandate requires North Carolinians to wear face coverings in most public places.

One Greenville Resident, Vidal Thorp said, ”That’s an unconstitutional thing to do, and its not feasible and honestly me personally, you won’t be catching me wearing a mask out in public.”

Some Sheriffs say Executive Order 147 isn’t one they can legally enforce entirely. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said, “As law enforcement officers, we can’t enforce people wear a mask.”

Likewise, Sheriff Ernie Coleman in Beaufort County wrote in a statement that read, “The Governor’s executive order mandating the wearing of masks will not be enforced by the members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff Johnny Barnes posted on the Washington County NC Sheriffs Office Facebook Page saying, “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing individual citations for violators of the Governor’s Order 147.”

Dance said, if situations may arise where a business posts signs that masks are required for service, and if a customer comes into a business without a mask and refuses to leave then there is potential for enforcement. She said, “Then you have just committed the crime of trespassing, that we will enforce.”

Greenville Police Department leaders agreed with other local law enforcement in not willing to enforce face masks mandates, but agree with trespassing laws.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes on Mask Mandate (Washington County NC Sheriffs Office)

