Deputies searching for missing Beaufort County woman
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Beaufort County hope you can help them find a missing woman.
Destinee Wright hasn’t been seen by her family since Tuesday and they are concerned for her well being.
The 27-year-old woman is 5′7 tall and is believed to be driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with North Carolina tag HHR-2142.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wright should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
