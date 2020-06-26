Deputies searching for missing Beaufort County woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Beaufort County hope you can help them find a missing woman.

Destinee Wright hasn’t been seen by her family since Tuesday and they are concerned for her well being.

The 27-year-old woman is 5′7 tall and is believed to be driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with North Carolina tag HHR-2142.

Destinee Wright was last seen Tuesday in Beaufort County. (Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wright should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

