COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 are on track to double this month in Carteret County.
The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.
From March 20th, the date of their first positive case, through May 31st the county had 37 confirmed cases.
The county believes there are several contributing factors leading to this increase. Those are increased testing, reduced use of face coverings and social distancing, large gatherings with family and friends, and increased exposure due to workplace settings.
Health director Stephanie Cannon said with us about to enter the July 4th holiday week, they continue to stress how important it is to practice the three W’s--wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.