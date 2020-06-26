COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 are on track to double this month in Carteret County.

The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.

From March 20th, the date of their first positive case, through May 31st the county had 37 confirmed cases.

The county believes there are several contributing factors leading to this increase. Those are increased testing, reduced use of face coverings and social distancing, large gatherings with family and friends, and increased exposure due to workplace settings.

Health director Stephanie Cannon said with us about to enter the July 4th holiday week, they continue to stress how important it is to practice the three W’s--wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

“As we return to some semblance of normalcy, we cannot let our guards down. COVID-19 is still circulating widely in our community and in North Carolina and we must do our part to keep our families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors safe. Asymptomatic spread remains a concern because people can be infected, but not show any symptoms, and can transmit the virus to others. Practicing the 3W’s and limiting your exposure to large groups are two ways we all can participate in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

