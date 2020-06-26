Advertisement

CMN Month of Miracles: Leonardo Aguilar Mendoza

By Clayton Bauman
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Strength isn’t a word reserved for bodybuilders and powerlifters. Leonardo Aguilar Mendoza has more strength than man, and he’s just 3-years-old.

He came into this world prematurely at just three pounds. His health complications would lead to stays at multiple pediatric units within Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Born at just 30 weeks, doctors gave him several diagnoses with big, scary names, which meant his organs weren’t connected right and could move around to be in the wrong places.

His mom Maria is grateful for the staff at the hospital. “They pretty much became a family. Like the whole staff, especially the doctors. They became like a family to us. It was a really great experience.”

Leonardo’s dad Luis says, “For me it was great. I actually had to work every day so it was a big support of them that they would provide a daily report every day. I would try to go daily so they could give me the update.”

The family would find themselves entrusting the care of their son to the hospital staff several more times, including a terrifying moment during the summer of 2017 in the pediatric intensive care unit where doctors almost lost Leonardo.

Doctors had to insert a tube into his neck to help him breathe and Leonardo was allowed to go home on a ventilator.

During that precious time at home, the Aguilar’s really got to see their boy grow into the fun-loving child he is today.

While he loves to play outside and be active, his mom says, “So at this time he doesn’t speak like a child of his age would speak so we will need to work on that but we are hopeful. Just before they had told us that he may not be able to do a lot of things, we have hope that he’s going to be able to get to talk and we are hopeful that they will get to take the trach out as well.”

They are challenges met one step at a time and Luis and Maria know it takes time and investment. They say they hope this is an investment you’ll make in your community, hoping you never have the need for it yourself.

You can donate now by calling 877-719-5437 or head over to our website to find a link to donate online.

We also got a Month of Miracles special coming up Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on WITN.

