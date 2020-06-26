Businesses and residents weigh in on mask mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper said that face coverings will now be required for anyone who goes out in public.

This mandate starts Friday at 5pm.

Businesses have to make their workers and customers wear masks, according to Governor Cooper.

And while some people in the area agree with the Governors order, others do not.

From Marfa is a retail store in Uptown Greenville and they say they are prepared for the mask mandate that starts Friday.

Giavanna Perdue is the Assistant Manager at the store.

“We are all going to be wearing masks now which is something we weren’t doing before. We do sell masks but rather than having people come in and being like ‘hey you have to buy one', we are actually going to keep disposable ones. So if anyone comes in and they don’t have a mask on we are just going to obviously offer them a mask”

Businesses are required to make workers and customers wear a mask as soon as they walk in the door

This applies to retail businesses and restaurants, as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing, and agriculture settings.

Governor Cooper said the mask requirement is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

And while some agree with the mask mandate, others do not.

“I’m tired of the lawlessness that they are allowing to take place. And then condemning the hard working people of this country like myself.”

Cooper says exceptions will include those with medical conditions and children under 11, those who are at home, and people outside walking and exercising when not within six feet of others.

The Governor said face coverings are required for people who are in public whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of 6 feet isn’t possible.

