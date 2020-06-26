Advertisement

Bryant excited for ‘challenge’ as new APA volleyball head coach

The former Ayden-Grifton head coach takes over the Patriots' accomplished program
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After five seasons, 108 wins, five conference championships, and two state titles, David Barnes recently decided to step down as Parrott Academy’s head volleyball coach. But taking over will be another great leader, former Ayden-Grifton head coach, Linda Bryant.

Bryant actually stepped down this past season after leading the Chargers to the 2A state championship game. With her daughter graduating, she figured it was time for a break.

But then Matt Beaman, Parrott Academy’s Athletic Director, came calling. Bryant said she had heard nothing but good things about APA and added she was sold on the job when Beaman told her APA is one big family.

In an interview with WITN Sports on Friday, Bryant said she is excited for this new challenge, especially since she is familiar with the program and former head coach.

Bryant said she knows it will be a challenge taking over for such a great head coach, but said she’s up for that challenge.

“When people reach out to you, that tells me they see something in me,” said Bryant. “And hopefully when I go to Parrott I can give them what they’re looking forward to. And I’m sure that is to continue to build that program where it needs to go, which is, like I said, winning championship games, conference and all those things. And like I told him, you have something that I want, and that is a ring. I don’t have a ring yet, so I have a big thing myself, that I would love to get a ring.”

Bryant said she will be meeting her new team for the first time on Tuesday.

