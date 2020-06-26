Bonefish Grill in Greenville closes permanently

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There's been another apparent COVID-19 casualty in Greenville.

Bonefish Grill, which is on South Memorial Drive, is permanently closed.

A manager at the restaurant today said that many of the employees have been offered jobs at other restaurants owned by the parent company which also owns Outback Steakhouse.

A company spokeswoman said the last day for business was Wednesday and that the decision to close “was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team.”

The company says the restaurant has been in Greenville for 15 years and that all employees will receive a severance package.

