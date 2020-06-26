Atlantic Beach Police looking for man wanted in connection with motel shooting death

Atlantic Beach, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach Police are asking for you help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting death that happened at the end of May.

Police say warrants for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a gun by a felon have been taken out for Shaquille Carter, 27, of Wilmington, who they say is a suspect in the shooting on May 30th at the Oceana Motel.

Police say Travis Bunch, 26, of Smithfield, died of his injuries while on the way to Vidant Medical Center.

Officials say Carter could possibly be in North Carolina, Georgia, or Virginia.

If you have any information about where Carter may be, call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523.

