Air Force Veteran gets new roof

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations came together on Friday to give local Air Force Veteran Barbara Potter a new roof.

Potter’s roof was damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The repair work was done in coordination with several organizations including Purple Heart Homes, Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, and was installed by HRH Roofing out of New Bern.

Potter spent 20 years in the Air Force and says she was blown away by the generosity of the so many groups that made her new roof possible.

Potter says, ”It won’t hit me until this evening when I’m sitting in the living room thinking about today and what all has transpired.”

All of the construction materials were donated, and the work itself was donated by HRH Roofing. The owner of the company, Ras Homes says this was the least they could do to help such a deserving veteran.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and the crew couldn’t hardly sleep last night they were so excited, if we could do this every month we would you know it’s just dear to our hearts, we’re passionate about what we do and this is the best opportunity to show that passion,” said Homes.

The crew began ripping the old roof off at 8:00am Friday morning and were expected to be completed with installing the new roof by 3:00pm.

Potter says she is so grateful for all of their hard work. “Like everything we did in the military to help people we never expect anything back so really it’s an amazing and wonderful gift,” said Potter.

