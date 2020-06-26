Advertisement

Air Force Veteran gets new roof

Havelock resident gifted new roof after Hurricane Florence damage
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations came together on Friday to give local Air Force Veteran Barbara Potter a new roof.

Air Force Veteran Barbara Potter gets a new roof on her Havelock home.
Air Force Veteran Barbara Potter gets a new roof on her Havelock home.(witn)

Potter’s roof was damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The repair work was done in coordination with several organizations including Purple Heart Homes, Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, and was installed by HRH Roofing out of New Bern.

Potter spent 20 years in the Air Force and says she was blown away by the generosity of the so many groups that made her new roof possible.

Potter says, ”It won’t hit me until this evening when I’m sitting in the living room thinking about today and what all has transpired.”

All of the construction materials were donated, and the work itself was donated by HRH Roofing. The owner of the company, Ras Homes says this was the least they could do to help such a deserving veteran.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and the crew couldn’t hardly sleep last night they were so excited, if we could do this every month we would you know it’s just dear to our hearts, we’re passionate about what we do and this is the best opportunity to show that passion,” said Homes.

The crew began ripping the old roof off at 8:00am Friday morning and were expected to be completed with installing the new roof by 3:00pm.

Potter says she is so grateful for all of their hard work. “Like everything we did in the military to help people we never expect anything back so really it’s an amazing and wonderful gift,” said Potter.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Dry and hot weekend; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Hot weekend on tap with low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

News

Miss NC title holders take part in parade at Maynard Children’s Hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville enjoyed a special parade Friday.

News

NCEL 06-26-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL 06-24-20

News

Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse

Updated: 8 hours ago
Protesters want Confederate statue removed at Tyrrell Co. Courthouse

Latest News

News

NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL drawing for 6-26-2020

News

Missing Pamlico County woman found dead, authorities calling it a homicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a woman missing since last week was found Friday.

News

Megamillions 06-26-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
Powerball 06-24-20

News

Megamillions for 6-26-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

White Coats for Black Lives Matter protest in Greenville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
About 200 healthcare professionals gathered at The Brody School of Medicine Campus protesting Friday. They called the movement White Coats for Black Lives Matter.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Thor Forte

Updated: 10 hours ago
WITN News At Sunrise 6-7a