Advertisement

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

‘It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous’
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is open to the idea of a second round of stimulus payments.

That possibility is on the negotiating table in Washington.

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” Trump said this week. “It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

However, some of the 160 million Americans who got money in the initial $2 trillion economic response could be left out.

This time around, the administration is pushing for a more limited approach, which would have a better chance of getting GOP support in Congress.

Congressional lawmakers are expected to weigh another economic spending bill late next month.

Lawmakers could also consider extending unemployment benefits, more support for small businesses and funding for states and cities.

There is broad agreement something must be done, but Republicans are divided on the specifics.

There’s also disagreement among Republicans about whether the next set of moves should include more direct stimulus payments.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 23 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

Health

COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Latest News

Crime

Woman mugs for mug shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pine Knoll Shores police on Thursday arrested Brandi Chilton with being intoxicated and disruptive.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Local

NCIS investigating after Camp Lejeune Marine found dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
NCIS is investigating after a Marine was found unresponsive in the water near the French Creek boat dock aboard Camp Lejeune.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.