Trio of ECU baseball student-athletes to play in summer leagues

3 members of the ECU baseball team will return to the diamond playing in a pair of summer collegiate baseball leagues
(WITN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Beginning June 26, three members of the East Carolina baseball team will return to the diamond playing in a pair of summer collegiate baseball leagues. 

Freshman Carson Whisenhunt (High Point-Thomasville Hi Toms) and junior Bryson Worrell (Wilmington Sharks) will suit up for teams in the Coastal Plains League, while freshman Alec Makarewicz (Winter Park Diamond Dawgs) will play in the Florida Collegiate Summer League. 

Whisenhunt, one of six two-way players for ECU in 2020, appeared in eight games during his true freshman season before the campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached base twice in nine official at-bats drawing a pair of walks and made his lone relief appearance on Feb. 15 against William & Mary allowing three runs (all earned) on one hit.

Worrell was one of five players to start all 17 games helping the Pirates post a 13-4 record and finish ranked nationally in a pair of polls. He hit at a career-best .377 (22-for-59) clip ranking third among full-time starters and led the Pirates in six offensive categories including doubles (six), home runs (five), RBI (14), total bases (43), slugging (.729) and walks (10).

Makarewicz played in 12 games during his freshman season where he batted .250 (2-for-8) with a double, one RBI and one run scored. He tallied his first collegiate hit at Campbell (Feb. 19) in the ninth inning and later came around to score for the first time in his career with the Pirates. Pirate fans can get up to the minute information and stats of all three players by clicking here.

