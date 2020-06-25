Solid Rock Carriers 125 postponed until Sept. 12

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CCS) – On Wednesday, June 24, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan through July 17. As a result, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event at Carteret County Speedway originally scheduled for July 11 has been postponed. The Solid Rock Carriers 125 for the CARS Late Model Stock Tour has been moved to September 12.

In lieu of the original Carteret County Speedway date, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will hold an invitational event using the iRacing.com Motorsports Simulation at the virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway, to be broadcast on CARSTour.TV and Podium eSports’ Twitch channel. More information on this event will be announced at a later date.

About the CARS Tour

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is one of the premier short track series in the United States. Drivers compete in Late Model Stock Cars and Super Late Models at the best short tracks across the Carolinas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour can be found on Facebook at “CARS Tour”, on Twitter @CARSTour, and on Instagram as @CARS_Tour. For more information, visit www.carsracingtour.com or call their Mooresville, NC offices at 704.662.9212.

