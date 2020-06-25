Residents get help to cool homes this summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One local utility provider in Eastern Carolina is helping 100 customers attempt to beat the heat this summer.

Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC) is continuing its annual tradition of donating fans to residents.

The utility provider gifted 100 fans to both the Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Housing Authority.

The fans will be distributed to the elderly, handicapped, and other families.

Customers can also contact Greenville Utilities via phone or facetime to receive energy assessments of their home which could help save money on utility bills.

Scott Mullis with GUC said they want to help customers stay cool and manage costs during this pandemic.

"Customers are staying home more so providing a fan helping them save a little money while staying cool is an important thing."

This is the 25th year GUC is providing fans to the council on aging.

