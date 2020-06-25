Advertisement

Powerball 06-24-20

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear takes nap in backyard of Washington home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sleepy bear has garnered a few spectators in one Eastern Carolina neighborhood.

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Updated: 6 hours ago
CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will crest around 18.4 feet Wednesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

State

N.C. legislative session getting close to end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina legislative session getting close to end

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am