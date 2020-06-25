Pitt-Greenville Airport gets funding for taxi lane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt-Greenville Airport has received funding for a taxi lane.

Democrat 1st District Congressman G. K. Butterfield says the Department of Transportation has awarded $1,425,000 in grant funding.

Butterfield says, “Last year, I wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration in support of grant funding for the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority’s project, so I was very pleased to receive this notification today. This project will go a long way in helping to improve the economic vitality of the Pitt-Greenville Airport.”

Earlier this year the airport received grant funds to support funding for twice-daily service to a second major airport hub on the East Coast.

