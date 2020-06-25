Advertisement

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Chuck E Cheese is among the brands facing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chuck E Cheese is among the brands facing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Parent company CEC Entertainment has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.

It did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.

CEO David McKillips said Thursday that it has been “the most challenging event in our company’s history.”

The company expects to reopen all locations and operate normally during the proceedings, including “paying employees and continuing existing benefits programs, honoring guest gift cards, and upholding commitments under its franchising and licensing agreements,” the company said.

Chuck E. Cheese’s has had issues before the pandemic, losing money four of the last five years after being acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2014, CNN reported.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Bear takes nap in backyard of Washington home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sleepy bear has garnered a few spectators in one Eastern Carolina neighborhood.

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.