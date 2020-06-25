Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities', with event today for Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Gates, Perquimans, Chowan, Tyrrell, Dare, Washington, Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton counties

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:30 AM Dem North Carolina senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham discusses Medicaid and ACA - Democratic North Carolina senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham hosts press call via Zoom on the need to expand Medicaid and defend the Affordable Care Act

Weblinks: https://www.calfornc.com/, https://twitter.com/calfornc

Contacts: Cal Cunningham for Senate, Media@CalforNC.com

RSVP to Media@CalforNC.com for Zoom link

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour continues - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities'. Includes events today for Hyde, Carteret, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pender, and Lenoir counties (10:00 AM EDT) and Robinson, Bladen, Columbus, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, Montgomery, Stanly, Lee, and Harnett counties (12:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Bank of America Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/BofA_News

Contacts: Lee McEntire, Bank of America Investor relations, 1 704 388 6780