New Bern police address deescalation following officer’s Facebook post

Community members in New Bern are voicing concerns over a Facebook post by one of their police officers who defended the actions of the officers in Atlanta who pulled the trigger in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Some community members say they have serious concerns about how the post impacts the officer’s response when in uniform, while others say they trust the department and his protection of freedom of speech.

Just days after the officers involved in Brook’s shooting were charged, officer Nick Rhodes took to Facebook to defend their action.

New Bern Police Officer Nick Rhodes posted this message on Facebook defending the actions of the Atlanta officers charged in the Rayshard Brooks shooting. (WITN)

His post read: “If you think the Atlanta shooting is anything other than a justified use of force, I have a uniform and a gun you can wear.” The post continued, “Let us know if you prefer burial or cremation. You won’t make it.”

It’s a response that didn’t sit well with some members of the community.

“I think that it shows there may be some implicit bias here from one of the New Bern police officers, and what does that implicit bias mean when he’s actually in uniform?”, asks a New Bern native.

Others said they were more concerned with what an officer does on-duty, than off-duty.

The post comes amid calls for police reform across the country.

“I think we need to see deescalation, I think we need to see new tactics, I think we need to funnel more money into social services,” Golden adds.

While the City of New Bern says they can’t speak publicly about personnel matters— Chief Toussaint Summers says his department is committed to deescalation tactics.

A call that’s growing as part of the nationwide “Eight Can’t Wait” campaign.

“Deescalation is something we’ve been practicing for years. CIT training, every officer is required to go through that. So I feel we’re in pretty good shape, but we can always improve,” Chief Summers explains.

The Eight Can’t Wait campaign calls for more restrictive use-of-force policies, like banning choke-holds and strangleholds. A tactic New Bern banned years ago.

“Though we’re trained in many different situations, it’s important to realize every situation is never going to be the same as the last one,” says officer Jared Woody.

Reminding the community officers are still human behind the badge.

The City of New Bern says that the police department has already been in the process of developing their own social media policy that must be approved by the Board of Aldermen.

New Bern does have a blanket policy that only applies to city run pages not individual’s personal accounts.

The city also says matter has been handed over to Professional Standards for review. There is no time-frame on that review process.

