BREAKING:
Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
NCEL 06-24-20
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT
Updated: 12 hours ago
Latest News
News
Bear takes nap in backyard of Washington home
Updated: moments ago
By
WITN Web Team
A sleepy bear has garnered a few spectators in one Eastern Carolina neighborhood.
Washington sleepy bear
Updated: 9 minutes ago
News
COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday
Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.
Local
Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
Updated: 1 hour ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.
News
CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler
Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.
Latest News
News
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
News
CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell
Updated: 6 hours ago
Weather
Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Jim Howard
The Tar river will crest around 18.4 feet Wednesday.
Weather
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.
State
N.C. legislative session getting close to end
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Associated Press
News
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am
Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am