NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-10-27-35-39
(one, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
3-1-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(three, one, one; Lucky Sum: five)
0-2-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, two, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
7-3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, three, four, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million