N.C. legislative session getting close to end

North Carolina legislative session getting close to end
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina legislators could soon end a legislative session marked by dealing with the COVID-19 economic downturn and challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders keeping many businesses closed due to the virus.

The House and Senate scheduled floor meetings on Thursday, and Senate Republicans say they’re not coming back after that.

Since the session began in April, the two chambers have approved distributing $1.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and could agree to move hundreds of millions more before they leave.

They’ve also sent Cooper state government funding measures to ensure critical needs are covered during the next fiscal year as tax collections dwindle. 

