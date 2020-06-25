Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VETO

N.C. gyms, bars stay closed as COVID-19 veto stays in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19. Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful on Wednesday in persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor's veto from last week. The fitness centers and bars have been shuttered since March. Bars would have been able to only serve patrons outdoors. The bill is one of several seeking to overturn Cooper's orders designed to dull the coronavirus spread.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina requires face coverings statewide

North Carolina’s governor has ordered people across the state to wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday that people must wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance. The order also mandates masks or other face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state employees in the executive branch. Violations of Cooper’s executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor, but Wednesday’s order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements, not individuals.

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-OFFICERS FIRED-VIDEO

3 North Carolina police officers fired over racist rants

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina police officers have been fired after a video showed them making inappropriate comments, including one office saying society needed a civil war to wipe Black people off the map. The Wilmington Police Department took the action on Tuesday against Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore. The comments were discovered on June 4 as a police sergeant did a monthly video audit of the department. Authorities say it was during the two-hour video that Piner told Moore that he felt a civil war was coming and that he couldn't wait.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-NORTH CAROLINA

Protesters arrested for slowing traffic on Interstate 40

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina cited three women whose protest over the death of George Floyd brought traffic to a crawl on Interstate 40. News outlets report the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested the three on Wednesday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that while no group organized the I-40 slowdown, a publicity effort asked protesters to drive 10 mph on the interstate from 8:46 to 9:30 a.m. The start time was a reference to the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death led to protest nationwide.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-NORTH-CAROLINA-PRIMARY-

At age 24, N.C. Congress runoff victor may be rising star

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A first-time candidate has jolted the Republican political establishment in western North Carolina and in Washington by defeating soundly the preferred candidate of President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Madison Cawthorn is just 24 years old and won a GOP congressional primary runoff on Tuesday by a nearly 2-to-1 margin over Lynda Bennett. The seat was held by Meadows until recently. Cawthorn still must win the November election in the Republican-leaning district to become one of the youngest members of Congress in U.S. history. But there's talk that he's a rising star of the conservative movement.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH

Confederate monument remnants removed at N Carolina Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years. News outlets report that the granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh to cheers from a crowd of onlookers late Tuesday night. WNCN-TV is reporting that after the pedestal was also removed, all that remained Wednesday morning was a low-lying part of the base covered in a tarp. On Friday, protesters pulled down statues of two Confederate soldiers secured on a lower part of the obelisk. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the rest of the monument to be removed.

TRANSPORTATION AUDIT

Transportation spending, governing changes heading to Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The General Assembly has given its final approval to a North Carolina transportation funding and governing overhaul following a recent audit and COVID-19-related revenue declines. The House agreed on Wednesday to the Senate version of the bill, which also would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation. Currently all 19 voting members of the board are chosen by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He warned GOP lawmakers last week against a “power grab,” but fellow Democrats haven't criticized publicly the governance changes. He can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

CHARLOTTE SHOOTING

4th person dies after gunfire at North Carolina block party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a release saying Dairyon Dejean Stevenson died Tuesday while being treated for a gunshot wound received during the shooting early Monday. Police also clarified Wednesday that one of the four victims killed at the scene died after being hit by a car. Police had previously said she died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say six others were wounded by gunfire and at least four more were hit by vehicles apparently fleeing the scene.