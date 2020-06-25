Hubert woman pleads for others to take coronavirus seriously so she can be reunited with her mother

HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - New inter-state coronavirus restrictions have put the brakes on some travel plans for North Carolinians. The state is one of eight with restrictions on those travelling from North Carolina. As of midnight Thursday, travelers would have to quarantine for two weeks if traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from North Carolina and other states including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the reason for the restriction was the states’ uptick in coronavirus cases. According to a tweet from Cuomo Thursday morning, the state has seen its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in over three months. This week, North Carolina saw its highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

BREAKING: Today NY reached a new milestone.



Total hospitalizations fell to 996 — dropping below 1K for the first time since March 18th.



Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now.



Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart.#NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 25, 2020

The new restrictions forced Kathy Reese of Hubert, North Carolina to cancel her trip to New York planned for Friday to see her 78-year-old mother.

“She was really looking forward to this,” said Reese. “She has everything mapped out for us.”

Reeses said she typically goes to New York at least twice a year to get some work done that her mother just can’t do.

“I don’t know when I’ll see her again,” said Reese’s mother, Mary Tiasecki. “So, I’m really sad that this is happening right now.”

Reese had also planned to visit the gravesite of her late-father, whose death anniversary was June 2. But she said she just couldn’t quarantine in New York for two weeks.

“You could go in stealth and not get caught, but there’s a huge consequence if you do get caught. Being a Christian, I want to do what’s right. And I want to set a good example for my kids.”

Reese said she’s disappointed, but not angry that she had to cancel her plans. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he disagreed with the northeastern state governor’s decision.

“I think that’s going to cause some problems for families and for businesses,” said Cooper. “I think we all have to realize that we are in this thing together.”

Reese and her mother had a similar message for other North Carolinians. To follow CDC guidelines, so they can share a mother-daughter hug again.

“I wish people would listen to what the specialists are saying,” said Tiasecki. “And not just for other people, but for the health situation. Think of the nurses and the doctors who have to take care of these people when they get sick if they’re not doing what they’re told to do.”

