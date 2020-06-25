Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city along the coast has removed two Confederate statues located in public spaces near downtown. Wilmington officials said on Twitter early Thursday that they removed a statue of former Confederate politician George Davis and a statue at another Confederate memorial that didn’t depict a particular historical figure. News outlets reported that the bases of the monuments remained in place. City officials characterized the moves as temporary moves to protect public safety in accordance with a state law that generally prohibits permanent removals of Confederate monuments. They city is storing the two statues at an undisclosed location.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators could soon end a legislative session marked by dealing with the COVID-19 economic downturn and challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders keeping many businesses closed due to the virus. The House and Senate scheduled floor meetings on Thursday, and Senate Republicans say they're not coming back after that. Since the session began in April, the two chambers have approved distributing $1.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and could agree to move hundreds of millions more before they leave. They’ve also sent Cooper state government funding measures to ensure critical needs are covered during the next fiscal year as tax collections dwindle.

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember of a tanker ship approximately 400 miles east off Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. A Coast Guard aircraft and two good Samaritan vessels are assisting in the search. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Hellas Gladiator is headed to the Netherlands. It sails under the flag of Malta.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19. Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful on Wednesday in persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor's veto from last week. The fitness centers and bars have been shuttered since March. Bars would have been able to only serve patrons outdoors. The bill is one of several seeking to overturn Cooper's orders designed to dull the coronavirus spread.