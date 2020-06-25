Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header. Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus. The defending champion Seattle Sounders open play against the Earthquakes on July 10. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raquel Rodriguez was on her way to meet her new team when the sports world was shut down by the coronavirus. But three months later she's preparing to make her Portland Thorns debut in the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL's Challenge Cup tournament opens in Utah this weekend with a match between Portland and the defending champion North Carolina Courage. Women's soccer is the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — When a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway his fellow drivers quickly rallied to support the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. In one of the most poignant and important moments in memory, the industry stood together in solidarity for Wallace before Monday's race at the Alabama track. This was a remarkably different image from the industry support shown Dale Earnhardt Sr. 22 years ago when he won his only Daytona 500. This time, the drivers were both defending their peer as well as their reputations to show they do not tolerate racism.