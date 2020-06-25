Greenville Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville convenience store says a worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sheetz says the employee last worked at their Fire Tower Road and County Home Road location a week ago Wednesday.
The company said the store will remain open as it has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitation, and disinfecting.
Sheetz says they continue to put the health and well-being of their customers and workers first during the pandemic.
State health officials said Thursday morning that there have been 611 positive cases in Pitt County to date.
