Greenville Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville convenience store says a worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheetz says the employee last worked at their Fire Tower Road and County Home Road location a week ago Wednesday.

The company said the store will remain open as it has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitation, and disinfecting.

“Sheetz was informed this morning that an employee at our store location on County Home Road in Greenville, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. This employee has not worked at this store location since June 17, 2020, and according to our on-going protocols, this store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitation and disinfecting. Therefore, the store will not be closing at this time. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues.”

Sheetz says they continue to put the health and well-being of their customers and workers first during the pandemic.

State health officials said Thursday morning that there have been 611 positive cases in Pitt County to date.

