Advertisement

Greenville ambulance company manager sentenced for millions in Medicare fraud

Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ambulance company manager is headed to prison after federal prosecutors say he committed millions of dollars in fraud.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Davon Henderson, 32, of Greenville, to over five years in prison and ordered him to pay $4,726,464 in restitution.

Investigators say that Henderson worked as the manager of Med-1 Interfacility Care, LLC, which is an ambulance transportation company in Greenville. Officials say that between 2014 and June of 2016, Henderson and billing clerk Pamela Babb worked together to fraudulently bill Humana, a Medicare Part C contractor, for more than $6.1 million dollars in fake ambulance services.

Federal investigators say that Henderson paid others to steal Humana beneficiaries and Medicare identification numbers, mostly from assisted living facilities. Henderson and Babb then used the identities of the beneficiaries to “back-bill” Humana for the fake services, according to officials.

Invetigators say that the pair split the $4.7 million they pulled in from the scheme.

Babb was sentenced in January to six years in prison.

In a press release United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. said, “Medicare entrusts its providers to only bill taxpayers for the work that they actually perform. In this case, the defendants blatantly abused that trust, stealing millions from taxpayers in the form of fake ambulance services. This case is a reminder to the public that the price of these crimes is spending years in federal prison.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.

Crime

Woman mugs for mug shot

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Pine Knoll Shores police on Thursday arrested Brandi Chilton with being intoxicated and disruptive.

Local

NCIS investigating after Camp Lejeune Marine found dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
NCIS is investigating after a Marine was found unresponsive in the water near the French Creek boat dock aboard Camp Lejeune.

News

Wounded teen charged after Goldsboro Police respond to shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police have charged a driver and his wounded passenger after they say they found a stolen handgun.

Local

Deputies searching for missing Beaufort County woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
Destinee Wright hasn’t been seen by her family since Tuesday and they are concerned for her well being.

Latest News

News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny with less humidity Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Humidity levels will come down a bit today with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river crested Wednesday and is slowly falling now.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, June 26th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, June 26th at 4:30am

State

State lawmakers done with most of year’s work after marathon

Updated: 9 hours ago
North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year.

News

Pitt-Greenville Airport gets funding for taxi lane

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Pitt-Greenville Airport has received funding for a taxi lane.