Greenville ambulance company manager sentenced for millions in Medicare fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ambulance company manager is headed to prison after federal prosecutors say he committed millions of dollars in fraud.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Davon Henderson, 32, of Greenville, to over five years in prison and ordered him to pay $4,726,464 in restitution.

Investigators say that Henderson worked as the manager of Med-1 Interfacility Care, LLC, which is an ambulance transportation company in Greenville. Officials say that between 2014 and June of 2016, Henderson and billing clerk Pamela Babb worked together to fraudulently bill Humana, a Medicare Part C contractor, for more than $6.1 million dollars in fake ambulance services.

Federal investigators say that Henderson paid others to steal Humana beneficiaries and Medicare identification numbers, mostly from assisted living facilities. Henderson and Babb then used the identities of the beneficiaries to “back-bill” Humana for the fake services, according to officials.

Invetigators say that the pair split the $4.7 million they pulled in from the scheme.

Babb was sentenced in January to six years in prison.

In a press release United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. said, “Medicare entrusts its providers to only bill taxpayers for the work that they actually perform. In this case, the defendants blatantly abused that trust, stealing millions from taxpayers in the form of fake ambulance services. This case is a reminder to the public that the price of these crimes is spending years in federal prison.”

