TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OFFICERS FIRED-VIDEO WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement Thursday that his office reviewed the cases involving the Wilmington police officers. The statement didn’t say exactly how many cases were dismissed or what charges were considered. SENT: 280 words.

SPEEDWAY OWNER-ROPE AD DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale in a social media marketplace days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who is Black, announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile (0.8 km) 311 Speedway in Stokes County, made the pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’ SENT: 290 words.

XGR—SESSION ENDS RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators worked Thursday toward completing their annual session, one dominated by COVID-19-related funding and policy measures, including Republican attempts to challenge Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders keeping businesses closed. The state House and Senate, which started meeting in late April, were expected to keep negotiating and voting on bills into the evening. They appeared close to finalizing a Medicaid funding package for next year that also would direct the program begin its long-delayed managed care overhaul by July 2021. It was supposed to begin last fall. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 690 words.

XGR—TILLMAN RESIGNATION RALEIGH, N.C. — A long-serving member in the North Carolina Senate announced Thursday that he’ll resign next week. Sen. Jerry Tillman, a Randolph County Republican, disclosed his decision to step down during a brief speech on the Senate floor. The General Assembly worked late Thursday toward completing a legislative session that began in April. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest informed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday that he intends to sue over the way Cooper has imposed business restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Forest wrote a letter arguing the governor has violated state law by issuing executive orders curtailing business without seeking concurrence from a group of elected officials known as the Council of State. SENT: 200 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPEEDWAY GRAHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina stock car racetrack must remain closed and propose a new social distancing plan after a judge sided with health officials in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread. The judge agreed with health officials who said large gatherings at the Ace Speedway could contribute to an increase spread of COVID-19. SENT: 240 words.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but political campaigns are forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump decided to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina’s governor over that state’s pace of reopening. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 900 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIAL HACKERS — Hackers used racist language and anti-Semitic images to disrupt an online meeting of Wake Forest University employees, the school’s president said.

— CAMPUS CLOSURES — Johnson & Wales University will close its Florida and Colorado campuses at the end of the next academic year as it pivots away from its image as a hospitality and culinary school to expand its academic offerings, the Rhode Island-based school announced Thursday.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-NORTH CAROLINA — Police arrested four people on Thursday and removed wooden pallets blocking the street at a protest in front of a North Carolina police department.

— SHIP-MISSING CREWMEMBER — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember of a tanker ship approximately 400 miles east off Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina city along the coast has removed two Confederate statues located in public spaces near downtown.

___

VIRGINIA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMUSEMENT PARKS RICHMOND, Va. — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The amusement parks say reopening is not economically feasible if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. SENT: 300 words.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS WASHINGTON — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. By Alan Fram. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is launching a new program to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced at a Capitol news conference Thursday that his administration is putting an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds toward housing assistance. Starting next week, Virginians whose ability to cover housing costs has been hurt by the pandemic can apply for financial assistance. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 530 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STILL AT SEA WASHINGTON — The two U.S. warships in the Middle East weren’t aiming to break a record. But when the coronavirus made ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits.. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 990 words, AP photos.

MED--VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEPHONE CARE UNDATED — Worries about coronavirus exposure have pushed some patients into relying on audio-only telephone calls for their care, even as technology and changes in government regulations make video telemedicine easier. By Regina Garcia Cano and Tom Murphy. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

TRUMP-FOURTH OF JULY UNDATED — President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations, government watchdogs reported Thursday. Trump’s desire to have Department of Defense military vehicles participate helped drive up the cost, as did the president’s attendance near the Lincoln Memorial. Trump’s military-focused Independence Day event went beyond the traditional concert on the Capitol lawn featuring the National Symphony Orchestra and fireworks near the Washington Monument. Trump altered the lineup last year by adding his own speech from near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, shifting the fireworks closer to that landmark and summoning an array of tanks and warplanes to entertain the crowds. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 540 words, AP Photos.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

FORMER BALTIMORE MAYOR-PRISON BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor will report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday. Catherine Pugh was en route to that state Thursday after being sentenced in February to three years in prison in a public corruption scandal over the sales of her self-published children’s books that touted exercise and nutrition. SENT: 230 words.

NATIVITY SCENE-LAWSUIT DOVER, Del. — A Catholic fraternal organization is suing a popular Delaware beach resort in federal court over its decision to end a decadeslong practice of allowing the display of a Christmas Nativity scene on public property. The Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea Council contends that the 2018 decision by Rehoboth Beach officials violates constitutional guarantees of free speech and the free exercise of religion. By Randall Chase. SENT: 710 words.,

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The number of people filing for unemployment in Maryland went up last week, but the number of jobless claims remains well below its peak in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s labor department reported Thursday that 47,801 new claims were filed last week, up from the 41,941 claims that were filed the week before. By Brian Witte. SENT: 330 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-RUNNING FOR GRANDMA SCRANTON, Pa. — As his “Nana” battled COVID-19, endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni ran 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to her nursing home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to lift her spirits. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 630 words, AP photos, video.

CONGRESS-HONG KONG WASHINGTON — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to Hong Kong residents. The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict “national security” law on Hong Kong, which is considered a special administrative region within China and maintains its own governing and economic systems. The measure also would impose sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 570 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— MARYLAND PRIMARY PROBLEMS — The Maryland Senate Republican caucus said Thursday its members are opposed to holding a preferred mail-in election in November.

— TRAIN DERAILMENT-WEST VIRGINIA — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

— NEWSPAPER SHOOTING-MEMORIAL — Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of a deadly shooting at a newspaper office.

___

SPORTS

CAR—NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE UNDATED — Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime. The incident has put racism front and center for the stock car series that two weeks ago banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging. It also prompted criticism from some fans that NASCAR had somehow overreacted — criticism NASCAR has bristled at and cited in releasing the photo from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The image was taken by NASCAR security. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 600 words, AP Photos.

CAR—NASCAR-ECONOMICS UNDATED — This is NASCAR in 2020: An opening weekend that had a visit from the president and a death-defying crash. A pandemic-forced hiatus that drove the virtual racing popularity boom. Empty grandstands. And suddenly, perhaps surprisingly, a prominent role in the push for racial equality. All with the second half of this unusual season still to race. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 770 words, AP Photos.

FBN—PANTHERS-RHULE CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he’s considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice. “I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said Thursday on a Zoom conference call. “I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the movement. I’m supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody.” By Sports Writer Steve Reed. SENT: 270 words, AP Photos.

BKN—HAWKS-CARTER-RETIRES UNDATED — Vince Carter made his retirement official by announcing on his podcast Thursday that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of the season that this would be his last in the NBA. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 710 words, AP Photos.

RAC—KENTUCKY DERBY-SPECTATORS LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the race that annually attracts more than 100,000. The 146th runnings of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 300 words.

ACC—SWOFFORD RETIRING UNDATED — When John Swofford became commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1997, the league was basketball-centric and North Carolina-focused. In the 23 years since, the conference has grown into a 15-school behemoth spanning 10 states. Swofford brought stability and unity to the ACC at a time when it seemed vulnerable, creating a conference that could flourish in a football-dominated college sports landscape.By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 780 words, AP Photos.

___

