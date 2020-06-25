Free drive-up WiFi at Sheppard Memorial Library

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville is now offering free drive-up WiFi for anyone to use.

The library is operating at a limited capacity to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

Currently, people are only allowed to browse and check out books, but library workers also realize many people need the internet access normally available at the facility.

That’s why they’re offering patrons WiFi access from their vehicles, allowing for social distancing.

Greg Needham, Director of Sheppard Memorial Library says, "People are wanting to get connected so here at the main library we've turned all those WiFi antennas outward so if folks park up near the building in the main parking lot, they'll get a good WiFi signal so you can stay in your car. You're not breathing everyone else's air."

WiFi is available seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.