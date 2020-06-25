Advertisement

Free drive-up WiFi at Sheppard Memorial Library

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville is now offering free drive-up WiFi for anyone to use.

The library is operating at a limited capacity to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

Currently, people are only allowed to browse and check out books, but library workers also realize many people need the internet access normally available at the facility.

That’s why they’re offering patrons WiFi access from their vehicles, allowing for social distancing.

Greg Needham, Director of Sheppard Memorial Library says, "People are wanting to get connected so here at the main library we've turned all those WiFi antennas outward so if folks park up near the building in the main parking lot, they'll get a good WiFi signal so you can stay in your car. You're not breathing everyone else's air."

WiFi is available seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear takes nap in backyard of Washington home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sleepy bear has garnered a few spectators in one Eastern Carolina neighborhood.

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 58 minutes ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Updated: 6 hours ago
CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will crest around 18.4 feet Wednesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

State

N.C. legislative session getting close to end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina legislative session getting close to end

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am