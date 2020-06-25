Five kilos of heroin seized from speeding car
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Texas man is in the Pitt County jail under a multi-million dollar bond after police say they found five kilos of heroin in his car.
Greenville police say Eric Martinez was pulled over for speeding Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. at Greenville Boulevard and North Memorial Drive.
Officers say they searched the man’s BMW after spotting crystal meth pipe in plain view. Inside a book bag they found over $500,000 of heroin. This as police say they also discovered meth in the pants pocket of the 40-year-old man.
Martinez is charged with:
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possess methamphetamine
- Possess drug paraphernalia
The man from Eagle Pass, Texas, was jailed on a $4.5 million bond.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.