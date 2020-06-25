Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball adds Charlotte transfer Maddie Moore

Moore will sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining
Maddie Moore ECU
Maddie Moore ECU
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – Charlotte transfer Maddie Moore has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University and play basketball for the Pirates, head coach Kim McNeill announced Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to add Maddie to our family,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “We’ve known Maddie since she was in high school. She is very skilled and can score in a variety of ways. Her athleticism and mobility allows her to fit into our defensive system perfectly.”

Moore arrives in Greenville after two seasons with Charlotte. The 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 43 games for the 49ers, making one start. She averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes of action. She scored a career-high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds in her lone college start against Middle Tennessee. She pulled down a career-best nine boards against Old Dominion and has blocked 14 shots in her career.

Moore, a High Point, N.C., native, spent her prep career at WestRidge Academy, helping guide her team to a 32-3 record and a No. 19 ranking in the USA Today Top 25 during her senior season. Moore and her WestRidge teammates reached as high as No. 7 in the USA Today South Region. She earned All-Tournament team honors at the InsiderExposure Independent School National Championship in March 2018 as her squad finished in third-place. She also earned a spot in the Triad Allstar Classic following her senior campaign.

Moore will sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. She joins Synia Johnson, Morgan Moseley, Kayla Morris and Alexsia Rose, all of whom signed National Letters of Intent last November, in the Pirates’ 2020 signing class.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

‘The noose was real’ - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

Updated: 19 hours ago
Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime.

Sports

Trio of ECU baseball student-athletes to play in summer leagues

Updated: 20 hours ago
Beginning June 26, three members of the East Carolina baseball team will return to the diamond playing in a pair of summer collegiate baseball leagues.

Sports

Morehead City Marlins suspend 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Morehead City Marlins announced Thursday that they have suspended operations for the 2020 season.

Sports

Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

Updated: 20 hours ago
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he’s considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

Sports

ACC Commissioner John Swofford stepping down after 24 years

Updated: 20 hours ago
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.

Latest News

Sports

Solid Rock Carriers 125 postponed until Sept. 12

Updated: 20 hours ago
On Wednesday, June 24, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan through July 17. As a result, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event at Carteret County Speedway originally scheduled for July 11 has been postponed. The Solid Rock Carriers 125 for the CARS Late Model Stock Tour has been moved to September 12.

Sports

ECU Athletics confirms one positive COVID-19 test result

Updated: 20 hours ago
The athletic department has tested a total of 133 student-athletes and 59 staff, and all other results have been negative.

VOD Recordings

Tarboro River Bandits enjoying inaugural season in CVCL

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
Tarboro River Bandits enjoying inaugural season in CVCL

Sports

Tarboro River Bandits enjoying inaugural season in CVCL

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
"I feel more safe out here than I do going in the grocery store.”

Sports

ECU tabs Adler Augustin new head volleyball coach

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
East Carolina University hires a new head volleyball coach