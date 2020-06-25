ECU women’s basketball adds Charlotte transfer Maddie Moore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – Charlotte transfer Maddie Moore has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University and play basketball for the Pirates, head coach Kim McNeill announced Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to add Maddie to our family,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “We’ve known Maddie since she was in high school. She is very skilled and can score in a variety of ways. Her athleticism and mobility allows her to fit into our defensive system perfectly.”

Moore arrives in Greenville after two seasons with Charlotte. The 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 43 games for the 49ers, making one start. She averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes of action. She scored a career-high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds in her lone college start against Middle Tennessee. She pulled down a career-best nine boards against Old Dominion and has blocked 14 shots in her career.

Moore, a High Point, N.C., native, spent her prep career at WestRidge Academy, helping guide her team to a 32-3 record and a No. 19 ranking in the USA Today Top 25 during her senior season. Moore and her WestRidge teammates reached as high as No. 7 in the USA Today South Region. She earned All-Tournament team honors at the InsiderExposure Independent School National Championship in March 2018 as her squad finished in third-place. She also earned a spot in the Triad Allstar Classic following her senior campaign.

Moore will sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. She joins Synia Johnson, Morgan Moseley, Kayla Morris and Alexsia Rose, all of whom signed National Letters of Intent last November, in the Pirates’ 2020 signing class.

