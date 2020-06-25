ECU Dental School gets $3.1 million grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU's Dental School is getting a financial boost to help special needs patients across the east.

The $3.1 million grant is one of the largest in the dental school’s history and comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The money will help students learn how to care for patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

The grant is a part of a larger five-year project addressing the needs of vulnerable and rural populations.

A representative from ECU says this is a great example of the strong partnership the dental school has with the community.

The Eastern Area Health Education Center and the Department of Dental Hygiene Catawba Valley Community College are also participating in the project.

