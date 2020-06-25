ECU Athletics confirms one positive COVID-19 test result

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina University says a positive COVID-19 case has come back after they tested a group of athletes, coaches, and staff on Tuesday.

The university won’t say which group the positive test belonged to.

The 68 people were tested for the virus as part of ECU’s return-to-campus protocol.

So far, the athletic department has tested 133 student-athletes and 59 staff. It says all other test results have been negative.

ECU says the person will self-isolate for up to 14 days and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff.

