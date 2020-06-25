Advertisement

Drive-thru birthday party held in Tarboro

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -A birthday celebration was held Wednesday for a respected community member who people are unfortunately unable to celebrate in person due to COVID-19.

Friends, family, and church members held a special drive-thru birthday party in Tarboro for Reverend Ernestine Chance. She is celebrating her 84th birthday.

People drove by honking horns and bringing balloons and special gifts.

Chance is a Tarboro native and retired elementary school teacher from New York. She tells us she was shocked and happy to see all of her friends and family, adding it was all a big surprise.

